No. 17 Ohio State coasts to win over Indiana

Senior forward Jae‘Sean Tate scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures at No. 17 Ohio State downed Indiana 71-56 in Big Ten action on Tuesday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Kaleb Wesson hit all seven shots for 14 points for the Buckeyes (19-5, 10-1). Keita Bates-Diop turned in a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds for Ohio State. Bates-Diop also delivered four blocked shots and five assists. C.J. Jackson added 10 points for the Buckeyes.

Sophomore guard Devonte Green was the leading scorer for the Hoosiers (12-11, 5-6) with a career-high 20 points, hitting 4 of 5 3-point shots. Green was averaging 6.8 points per game entering the contest. Juwan Morgan contributed 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Robert Johnson, who averages 14 points per game, scored just two points, hitting 1 of 6 from the field.

The Buckeyes shot 55.8 percent while holding the Hoosiers to 36.4 percent.

Leading by 15 at halftime, Ohio State took a 52-32 lead on Micah Potter’s 3-pointer with 14:38 to go. Ohio State maintained a comfortable cushion for the remainder of the game. The closest IU got was at 63-51 on Green’s 3-pointer with 3:08 left.

Ohio State sank 63 percent of its shots to take a 38-23 lead at halftime. The Hoosiers shot 34.6 percent in the first half. The Buckeyes held a 19-10 rebounding edge at halftime. For the game, the Buckeyes held a 39-26 rebounding advantage.

The Buckeyes used a 10-0 run to take a 14-5 lead with 15:51 left in the half. Ohio State made 7 of its first 10 shots.

Ohio State used another 10-0 run to push their edge to 27-10.

The Hoosiers played their second consecutive game without forward Collin Hartman, who has a lower-leg injury.

--Field Level Media