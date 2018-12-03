No. 16 Ohio State opens Big Ten with big win

Brothers Kaleb and Andre Wesson combined for 31 points to lift No. 16 Ohio State over the visiting Minnesota Golden Gophers 79-59 on Sunday night in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams in Columbus, Ohio.

Kaleb Wesson scored 14 of his 15 points after intermission, with most of the damage coming early in the half before he picked up his third foul at the 15:01 mark.

Andre Wesson scored 11 first-half points as the Buckeyes (7-1, 1-0) opened up a 19-point lead. He finished with 16 points.

With the score tied at 5-all, the Buckeyes went on a 21-2 run to open up a 26-7 lead with 9:11 to go in the half, and the Golden Gophers never were threatened the rest of the way.

Ohio State sophomore guard Musa Jallo ignited the run, scoring nine of his 11 first-half points during the streak.

Jallo came into the game having scored 18 total points in Ohio State’s first seven games. In the first half, Jallo was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 2 of 2 from the foul line.

The Golden Gophers went on a 9-0 run late in the half to get close. Dupree McBrayer’s fast-break layup cut the deficit to 36-28. Minnesota would get no closer.

Amir Coffey led the Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-1) with a game-high 19 points. McBrayer added 13 points.

Gabe Kalscheur, the Big Ten Freshman of the Week who came in averaging 13.6 points per game and shooting 55 percent from 3-point range, was held scoreless.

Ohio State led 39-28 at intermission despite making just 2 of 7 from beyond the arc. Minnesota was worse, going 0-for-7 from 3-point range in the half and 0-for-13 for the game.

The Buckeyes went early and often in the second half to Kaleb Wesson, who scored Ohio State’s first seven points after intermission.

Kaleb Wesson recorded one assist on the night and that was on brother Andre’s 3-pointer that gave Ohio State 57-37 lead with 11:09 left in the game.

The Buckeyes were playing their first game without freshman guard Luther Muhammad, who dislocated his shoulder in the Buckeyes’ lone loss, 79-72, to Syracuse on Nov. 28. He is out indefinitely.

