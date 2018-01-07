Bates-Diop helps Ohio State slay No. 1 Michigan State

Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 32 points, and the Ohio State Buckeyes took control late in the first half to upset No. 1 Michigan State 80-64 on Sunday in Big Ten play at Columbus, Ohio.

The junior forward made 12 of 21 field-goal attempts and 6 of 7 free-throw attempts as the Buckeyes (13-4, 4-0 Big Ten) won for the eighth time in nine games. Ohio State defeated a No. 1 ranked team for the first time since 2007, when it knocked off Wisconsin 49-48.

Guard C.J. Jackson contributed 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jae‘Sean Tate tossed in 13 and Kam Williams had 10.

The Spartans (15-2, 3-1) had won 14 straight by double digits.

Miles Bridges and Joshua Langford scored 17 points apiece for Michigan State. Cassius Winston added 12 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in 11.

The Spartans led the nation in field-goal percentage offense and defense heading into the game. They shot 39.0 percent (23 for 59) while Ohio State made 52.5 percent (31 for 59) of its shots.

The Buckeyes erupted for 12 unanswered points in the last 1:14 of the first half to grab a 41-29 halftime lead.

Bates-Diop sparked the run with a steal and dunk. Tate followed with a layup after a Langford turnover. Tate then blocked a Jackson shot, leading to a Williams 3-pointer.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo received a technical foul seconds later, and Bates-Diop made both free throws. After Winston missed a jumper, Andrew Dakich banked in another 3 at the buzzer to complete the outburst.

It only got worse for Michigan State after the break.

Ohio State pushed the lead to 18 at 49-31 by opening the second half with a 8-2 spurt. Williams scored five of those points and Bates-Diop completed it with a three-point play.

A few minutes later, the Buckeyes went on a 15-6 run to make it 67-42. Tate started it and completed it with layups. In between, Bates-Diop scored six points and Jackson had five.

The Spartans never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.

--Field Level Media