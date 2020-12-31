No. 25 Ohio State blows away visiting Nebraska

Freshman Zed Key made all five field goals and had a career-high 14 points when No. 25 Ohio State defeated cold-shooting Nebraska 90-54 on Wednesday.

Justin Ahrens came off the bench to score 15 of his 18 points in the second half for the Buckeyes (8-2, 2-2 Big Ten). He made 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range.

Teddy Allen led the Cornhuskers (4-6, 0-3) with 13 points.

Nebraska shot 28.3 percent and was 5 of 33 (15.2 percent) shooting triples.

With the score tied at 13 after Allen made a 3 with 13:15 left, the Cornhuskers missed 17 of their next 18 shots to trail 38-21 at halftime.

The Cornhuskers were 6 of 29 (20.2 percent) in the first half, including 3 for 16 (18.8 percent) from 3-point land.

Ohio State shot poorly at the onset by missing its first six 3-point tries but took advantage of the Huskers’ scoring drought of more than seven minutes to score 15 unanswered points for the 28-13 lead.

The run was not unlike those Nebraska allowed in its first two Big Ten games against Wisconsin and Michigan. The difference was that a 16-0 run by the Badgers and the Wolverines’ 10 straight points came in the second half.

Following a triple by Trey McGowens to pull Nebraska within 33-21, the Huskers did not score again over the final 3:01 of the first half.

Ohio State made a quick push after halftime with a 12-0 run to go ahead 54-26. That was soon followed by nine consecutive points for a 63-28 lead.

Ohio State played without starting guard Musa Jallow because of COVID-19 contact tracing.

The Huskers host No. 17 Michigan State on Saturday. Ohio State plays at No. 21 Minnesota on Sunday.

