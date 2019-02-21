Ohio State ends mini-skid with win over Northwestern

Kaleb Wesson scored 22 points and had eight rebounds as Ohio State defeated Northwestern 63-49 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Feb 20, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; The Ohio State Buckeyes players warm up prior to their game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Wesson had 13 of his points in the second half for the Buckeyes (17-9, 7-8 Big Ten).

Vic Law had 10 points for Northwestern (12-14, 3-12), which has lost seven in row. The Wildcats’ last win was 73-66 over Indiana on Jan. 22.

Ohio State shot 46 percent from the floor despite making just 4 of 20 (20 percent) 3-pointers. The Buckeyes had 18 assists on 25 field goals.

Northwestern shot 32 percent and was 5 for 29 (17 percent) on 3-pointers.

The Buckeyes led 42-38 halfway through the second half then reeled off eight straight points in less than two minutes to prompt a Northwestern timeout with 8:22 left in the game.

C.J. Jackson and Wesson made 3-pointers and Wesson, the sophomore center, went inside for a bucket and a 50-38 lead.

Dererk Pardon made a layup for the Wildcats to break the Buckeyes’ run, but Kyle Young and Wesson countered for the Buckeyes to make it 54-40 and Northwestern never threatened.

Ohio State led 24-20 at halftime.

The game started off ugly with the teams combining to make 2 of their first 19 shots, including missing all nine 3-point tries, as Northwestern led 3-2 through seven-plus minutes.

The Buckeyes led 14-8 before Northwestern ran off six straight points. Wesson then scored five straight points to give Ohio State a 19-14 advantage before A.J. Turner stopped the run with field goal.

Andre Wesson, Kaleb’s older brother, scored three straight for a 22-16 lead and Ryan Taylor responded with a bucket. Kaleb Wesson made a pair of foul shots for the Buckeyes’ final points of the half as they went the last 2:50 without a field goal. Law’s jumper pulled Northwestern to within four with 34 seconds left.

The Wildcats shot 29 percent (7 for 24) in the first half; Ohio State 38 percent (9 for 24).

Northwestern hosts No. 22 Wisconsin on Saturday. The Buckeyes play at No. 24 Maryland on Saturday.

