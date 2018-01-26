Penn State's Carr beats buzzer, No. 13 Ohio State

EditorsNote: minor edits

Sophomore guard Tony Carr banked home a 35-footer at the buzzer to give Penn State an 82-79 Big Ten victory over No. 13 Ohio State on Thursday night at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

After releasing his shot in front of the Penn State bench and watching it go through the net, Carr was tackled by his teammates as the crowd went silent. His game-winner came five seconds after Ohio State junior Keita Bates-Diop buried a 27-footer to pull the Buckeyes even for the first time since early in the second half.

Carr paced Penn State with 28 points and five assists while sophomore forward Lamar Stevens posted 15 points and senior guard Shep Garner added 14. The Nittany Lions entered the night shooting 37.1 percent from long range, but they canned 11 of 14 3-point attempts against the Buckeyes.

Junior guard Josh Reaves, who missed the previous four games after being declared academically ineligible, was rushed to the arena shortly before warmups. He delivered 10 points off the bench for the Nittany Lions (14-8, 4-5 Big Ten), who lost three of four without Reaves.

Ohio State (18-5, 9-1), which fell out of a first-place tie with No. 3 Purdue, was paced by Bates-Diop’s 25 points. The Buckeyes trailed by 13 points with 7:55 left but pulled even as Bates-Diop drilled three 3-pointers in the final 2:04.

Senior forward Jae‘Sean Tate added 17 points and 10 rebounds as all five Buckeyes starters reached double figures.

The Buckeyes took their last lead, 43-42, on Bates-Diop’s jumper with 17:29 to play. The conference’s leading scorer picked up his third and fourth fouls shortly thereafter while all of the Buckeyes went cold.

When Bates-Diop picked up his fourth foul and hit the bench with 14:41 to go, Penn State held a 50-45 lead. By the time he returned with 7:42 to play, the Nittany Lions’ lead had swelled to 67-54. Junior guard C.J. Jackson started Ohio State’s rebuttal with a pair of 3-pointers, but Penn State appeared out of reach until Bates-Diop swished three increasingly longer 3-pointers.

--Field Level Media