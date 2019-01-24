Edwards pours in 27 as Purdue tops Ohio State

Carsen Edwards scored 27 points, and Purdue earned its fourth consecutive win, beating Ohio State 79-67 on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.

Purdue led 39-29 at the half and was up 51-37 before the Buckeyes mounted a comeback to pull to within 54-50 on a 3-pointer by Justin Ahrens with 12:29 to play.

Back-to-back treys by Andre Wesson and Musa Jallow got Ohio State within 58-56 before Edwards made a 3-pointer to restore a five-point lead midway through the second half.

Ryan Cline had 13 points and Trevion Williams 10 for Purdue (13-6, 6-2 Big Ten).

Andre Wesson had a 22 points for Ohio State (12-6, 2-5), making his first nine shots before missing his last attempt. Jallow added points 12 points and Luther Muhammad 10.

The Buckeyes lost their first game in a row.

Purdue started slowly, making one its first eight shots, but recovered nicely and erased a 17-8 deficit with 10:57 left in the first half with an emphatic 22-1 run to take a 30-18 lead five minutes later.

The Buckeyes helped the cause by committing turnovers on five consecutive possessions.

Edwards’ steal and layup tied at 18-all, and Matt Haarms converted a three-point play for a 21-18 lead. The Boilermakers scored 14 straight to go up by 12 before Duane Washington Jr. finally stopped the Purdue streak with a layup to make it 30-20.

Purdue reached its biggest first-half lead, 39-24, with 1:42 left when Edwards made four free throws, the last two when Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was called for a technical after the third foul on Kaleb Wesson.

The Buckeyes got a bounce at the buzzer when Andre Wesson banked a half-court shot.

The Boilermakers are 3-13 (.188) at Value City Arena, their worst winning percentage in any Big Ten arena.

Ohio State still leads the all-time series 90-87, the only Big Ten team to have a winning record vs. Purdue.

Ohio State plays at Nebraska on Saturday. The Boilermakers host No. 6 Michigan State on Sunday.

