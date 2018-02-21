No. 16 Ohio State rolls Rutgers, 79-52

EditorsNote: updates shooting percentages in fourth graf; adds “floor” in sixth graf

C.J. Jackson had 18 points off the bench and Kaleb Wesson added 14 points to lead the 16th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes to a 79-52 win over the visiting Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Tuesday night at Value City Arena.

Corey Sanders had 12 points to lead the Scarlet Knights, who lost for the ninth time in 10 games to fall to 13-17 on the season and 3-14 in Big Ten play.

The Buckeyes, who are in a three-way chase for the Big Ten conference regular-season championship, snapped a two-game losing streak with the big win.

Ohio State (23-7, 14-3) dominated the final score by dominating every major statistical category. The Buckeyes shot 58.9 percent from the field and held the Scarlet Knights to 40.7 percent shooting, and they outrebounded Rutgers 36-25. Ohio State also had 18 assists compared to the Scarlet Knights’ 10, and the Buckeyes held Rutgers to 2-of-12 shooting from 3-point range.

After Rutgers started the game with a quick 4-1 lead, Ohio State went on a 16-3 run to take control early, eventually heading into the halftime break up 32-27. The Buckeyes went on an 8-0 run to start the second half to take a 13-point lead, and Ohio State outscored Rutgers 47-25 in the second half.

Even with leading-scorer Keita Bates-Diop (3-for-11) struggling from the floor, the Ohio State offense clicked throughout the game. Aside from Bates-Diop, who finished with six points, the Buckeyes were 30-for-45 from the field.

Kam Williams had 13 points for the Buckeyes, and Jae‘Sean Tate had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Ohio State, which climbed in the rankings thanks to an eight-game winning streak to start the New Year before losing three of seven entering Tuesday’s game, closes out the regular season on Friday at Indiana.

Rutgers’ regular season culminates on Sunday with a matchup against Illinois, which defeated the Scarlet Knights 91-60 on Jan. 30.

