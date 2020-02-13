Ohio State turns back Rutgers' rally

Kaleb Wesson had 16 points and his brother Andre Wesson posted 13 points and 10 rebounds as Ohio State held off a furious Rutgers rally for a 72-66 victory in Columbus, Ohio.

Feb 12, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights warm up before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. each had 10 points for the Buckeyes (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten), who have won four of five and are 5-0 all-time vs. Rutgers in Columbus.

Ohio State led by 20 in the second half but Rutgers (17-8, 8-6) closed within three points with 27 seconds left. The Buckeyes scored the final three points from the free throw line.

Jacob Young had 17 points, Geo Baker 13 and Paul Mulcahy 12 for the Scarlet Knights, who have lost three of their past four games.

Rutgers on Sunday had its biggest comeback in 24 years when it rallied from 18 down to defeat Northwestern 77-73 in overtime, but the Scarlet Knights couldn’t quite overcome a 55-35 deficit to the Buckeyes with 13 minutes remaining.

A trey by Baker at the 5:44 mark trimmed the OSU lead to 63-51 and Young followed with a bucket to make it 63-53. After Kaleb Wesson’s basket, Young’s 3-pointer made it 65-56.

Rutgers later cut its deficit to six, 67-61, on a 3-pointer by Ron Harper Jr. with 2:09 left.

Young was fouled by Kaleb Wesson attempting a 3 with 37 seconds left and made two foul shots to make it 67-63. Kaleb Wesson made two free throws, but Baker answered with a 3-point shot with 27 seconds left to make it 69-66.

Andre Wesson made the first of a one-and-one with 21 seconds to go, Baker missed a triple and Ohio State’s CJ Walker made two free throws at the 12-second mark for a 72-66 lead before Harper missed a 3-point try.

Rutgers continues to struggle away from home. The Scarlet Knights are 1-8 away from home — 1-6 in true road games and 0-2 at neutral sites — but are 16-0 at home.

