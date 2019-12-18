No. 5 Ohio State bounces back with win over SE Missouri

EditorsNote: adds to next-to-last graf

Dec 17, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) drives during the first half against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Value City Arena.

Kaleb Wesson had 18 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season, and No. 5 Ohio State defeated Southeast Missouri 80-48 in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Andre Wesson had 14 points, Kyle Young and D.J. Carton 10 each for the Buckeyes (10-1), who outscored the Redhawks 45-22 in the second half.

Southeast Missouri (3-8) has lost four straight and six of seven, all on the road since Nov. 27.

Greenville, Ohio, native Isaiah Gable and DQ Nicholas had 10 points apiece for the Redhawks.

Ohio State, looking sluggish early when it trailed by four before taking a 35-26 halftime lead, blew it open at the start of the second half in preparation for playing sixth-ranked Kentucky in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Buckeyes went on a 14-0 run that included 3-pointers on three straight trips down the floor by Kaleb Wesson and a pair from Carton to make it 59-30 with 11:40 to play.

Ohio State started as if it were still recovering from its first loss, 84-71 at Minnesota on Sunday.

The first half had a combined 19 fouls and 18 turnovers.

Ohio State, which averages 12.2 turnovers, committed 11 by the nine-minute mark. That led to a 16-12 Southeast Missouri lead when Gable made a 3-pointer.

The Buckeyes’ 9-0 run for a 21-16 lead began with consecutive 3’s by Young and Kaleb Wesson.

A big problem for Southeast Missouri in the first half was scoring only three points off the numerous Ohio State giveaways.

Ohio State played its second straight game without second-leading scorer Duane Washington Jr., who averages 11.4 points.

Southeast Missouri is 0-15 all-time against ranked opponents. The Buckeyes are the highest ranked opponent Southeast Missouri has faced, bettering matchups against No. 6 Illinois on Dec. 28, 2005, and No. 6 Cincinnati on Jan. 7, 1997.

The Redhawks, who lost 65-50 at Youngstown State on Sunday, play at Southern Illinois on Saturday.

