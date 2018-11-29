Syracuse ends No. 16 Ohio State's unbeaten start

Tyus Battle scored 20 points, and Syracuse knocked No. 16 Ohio State from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 72-62 victory in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.

Elijah Hughes had 18 points and Oshae Brissett 14 for Syracuse (4-2), which was down 31-29 at the half.

Battle stopped a 6-0 Ohio State stretch with a field goal with 1:06 left to put Syracuse ahead 66-58, sealing the win.

C.J. Jackson scored 19 points, Kaleb Wesson added 13, hitting 11 of 14 free throws, and Kyle Young had a career-high 12 points for the Buckeyes (6-1).

Ohio State lost despite making 26 of 35 free throws while Syracuse went 17 of 19. There were 45 fouls, 28 called on the Orange.

Syracuse trailed 45-44 but Brissett’s bucket started an 11-0 run that gave the Orange the lead for good. Hughes followed with six straight points and Battle had the next three. A pair of Wesson free throws ended the streak to make it 55-47.

Earlier, the Orange scored eight consecutive points, five by Brissett, to go up 39-33 at the start of the second half. However, they couldn’t shake the Buckeyes, as Young’s layup made it 41-41.

The Buckeyes made their first four shots for a 9-2 lead in the opening two minutes and were ahead 16-9 with 12 minutes to go in the half. They hit three of their next 13, and Syracuse tied it 17-17 on a Marek Dolezaj 3-pointer with under nine minutes to play to complete a 7-1 run.

The Orange took a 24-21 advantage before the Buckeyes peeled off five straight for a 26-24 lead. Jackson then scored Ohio State’s final five points of the half from the foul line to give him 11 points, and the Buckeyes led 31-29 at the half.

Ohio State is 6-11 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and has lost five straight. Their last win was 76-60 vs. Maryland on Dec. 4, 2013. Syracuse is 3-3 in the Challenge.

