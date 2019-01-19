No. 19 Maryland dumps Ohio State for 7th win in row

EditorsNote: Changed four to fourth in 3rd graf; also 13:11 from 13:09 in 3rd graf; from 42-28 to 42-38 in 7th graf; changed to 3-point attempts in graf 9

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, and four of his Maryland teammates finished in double figures as the No. 19 Terrapins defeated Ohio State 75-61 in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday for their seventh consecutive win.

The Terrapins (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten) also got 13 points and 15 rebounds from Bruno Fernando. Aaron Wiggins and Darryl Morsell scored 11 points apiece, and Jalen Smith added 10 points.

C.J. Jackson had 15 points, Duane Washington Jr. 14 and Kaleb Wesson 11 for the Buckeyes. Ohio State (12-5, 2-4) lost its fourth game in a row.

Maryland held a 45-38 halftime lead. Ohio State scored the first six points out of the break, but the Terrapins increased their advantage to 58-46 with 13:09 left on Wiggins’ 3-pointer.

Ohio State later had a chance to cut into a 66-56 deficit but went more than six minutes without a point. Maryland went ahead 70-56 with under three minutes to play to ensure the win.

The Terrapins broke a 30-all tie at the 5:37 mark of the first half with an 8-0 run that started with a 3-pointer by Smith. Morsell followed with a dunk and Fernando had a three-point play to make it 38-30. Washington finally hit a foul shot with 3:54 left before the break to end the Buckeyes’ drought.

Ohio State was able to draw to within 42-38 with 34 seconds to go in the half when Washington made a trey, but Wiggins made a 3-pointer with three seconds left for the seven-point lead.

The Buckeyes gave the ball away just 10 times — compared to 19 turnovers for the Terrapins — but Ohio State still fell short in large part due to shooting problems. Ohio State hit 39 percent of its field-goal attempts while Maryland made 58.1 percent from the floor.

The Terrapins also made 11 of 17 3-point attempts while the Buckeyes were just 6 of 26 from long distance.

Maryland plays at No. 6 Michigan State on Monday. Ohio State hosts Purdue on Wednesday.

—Field Level Media