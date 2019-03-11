Iverson leads No. 21 Wisconsin past Ohio State in OT

EditorsNote: Changed scored in 3rd graf; Made halfcourt one word in 8th graf; Clarified with “Ohio State” in final graf

Mar 10, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) drives past Wisconsin Badgers guard Brevin Pritzl (1) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Khalil Iverson had four of his career-high 22 points in overtime and collected 14 rebounds to help No. 21 Wisconsin hold on for 73-67 win against Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday.

The Badgers led by 23 points early in the second half before Ohio State ended regulation play on a 16-1 run to tie the score at 63.

Iverson scored the Badgers’ first four points of overtime for 67-64 lead and they never relinquished.

Ethan Happ had 16 points and 14 rebounds for his 21st double-double of the season and Brad Davison scored 14 points for the Badgers.

C.J. Jackson led the Buckeyes with 22 points.

Iverson, from Delaware, Ohio, near Columbus, had 10 points and seven rebounds in the first half when the Badgers (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) led 26-16.

The Badgers were up 44-21 with 16:05 left and 62-47 with 3:57 to go, but the Buckeyes went on their run to make it 63-63 when Jackson tied it on a bank shot with 36 seconds left.

Happ then committed an offensive foul, but Jackson missed a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left. Keyshawn Woods intercepted the Wisconsin inbounds pass and barely missed a shot from halfcourt at the buzzer.

With the win, Wisconsin secured the No. 4 seed for the Big Ten tournament in Chicago and a bye through the first two rounds.

The Buckeyes (18-13, 8-12) lost their third straight, all without sophomore center Kaleb Wesson, who was suspended March 1 by the school for violating athletic department policies.

Ohio State finished eighth and will play Indiana on Thursday.

In a near repeat of a 68-50 loss at Northwestern on Wednesday when the Buckeyes missed their first 13 shots of the game, Ohio State went 0-for-11 but recovered to tie the score at 8-8 before the Badgers went on an 18-8 run for the 10-point halftime lead.

—Field Level Media