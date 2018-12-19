Hot second half lifts No. 15 Ohio State over Youngstown State

Kaleb Wesson scored 26 of his career-high 31 points in the second half and No. 15 Ohio State overcame a sluggish start to defeat visiting Youngstown State 75-56 on Tuesday at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes (10-1) fell behind by 12 in the first half and trailed by three at halftime, but outscored the Penguins (4-9) 53-31 over the final 20 minutes.

Luther Muhammed and C.J. Jackson each added 11 points for Ohio State.

Darius Quisenberry scored 17 and Naz Bohannon had 11 for the Penguins.

Wesson made all eight field goals in the second half and was 10 for 14 from the floor in the game. His previous best output was 22 points vs. Bucknell on Saturday.

The Buckeyes hit 19 of 27 field goals (70.4 percent) in the second half.

OSU trailed 27-24 when Wesson picked up his third foul with 18:16 left in the game. He had five points at the time. Coach Chris Holtmann was rewarded for keeping his sophomore center in the game.

Wesson made a conventional three-point play for the first tie, 27-27, at 17:35 and followed with a rebound bucket for the first OSU lead at 29-27. He extended it to 31-27 off an assist by Keyshawn Woods, then Woods drained a 3-pointer to make it 34-27 for a 10-0 run.

OSU reached its first double-digit lead off a 3-pointer by C.J. Jackson at 12:39 to make it 43-32.

The Penguins stunned the Buckeyes by scoring the first nine points, five by Bohannon. After Wesson put OSU on the board at the 15:15 mark with a basket — the first in 10 tries for OSU — Youngstown State reeled off five more points for a 14-2 lead with 13:53 to go.

Jackson made OSU’s only 3-pointer in 11 attempts in the first half with nine seconds to go to pull within 25-22.

The Buckeyes play UCLA at the United Center in Chicago as part of the CBSSports Classic on Saturday. Youngstown State hosts Detroit Mercy on Dec. 28 in a Horizon League game.

