Baylor coasts past Oklahoma, 77-47

Makai Mason scored 12 points in a balanced scoring effort as Baylor blew out Oklahoma 77-47 in Norman, Okla., on Monday.

After a back-and-forth first six minutes, the Bears dominated, grabbing the lead at the 13:50 mark of the first half and never relenting. Eleven players scored for Baylor, with only Mason, Mario Kegler (11) and Jared Butler (10) in double figures.

During Oklahoma’s last conference game, the Sooners fell behind by 19 early before coming back to beat Oklahoma State. There was nothing resembling such a comeback Monday.

Over the last 14 minutes of the first half, Baylor dismantled the Sooners with a 32-13 run that all but put the game away by halftime, as Baylor led 39-21.

It was Oklahoma’s season-low scoring production in a half as the Bears’ lead ballooned as high as 21 before the break.

Baylor did it by spreading the ball around, with nine players scoring in the first half alone but none scoring more than eight points. The Bears shot 57.1 percent in the first half.

As hot as Baylor was offensively in the first half, Oklahoma was as cold. The Sooners shot just 27.6 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes, including going 3 of 14 from behind the 3-point line.

Baylor (14-6, 5-2 Big 12) has now won five consecutive games — one in the SEC/Big12 Challenge — after a 1-2 start in Big 12 play.

The winning streak has come in the wake of losing 6-foot-9 sophomore center Tristan Clark to a season-ending knee injury. The Bears lost their first game after Clark’s injury — at home against then-No. 7 Kansas — before starting their current streak.

Oklahoma (15-6, 3-5) had its two-game winning streak snapped and has dropped four of its last seven.

Baylor hit 10 3-pointers and shot 54.4 percent from the field in the win, the fourth time this season the Bears have shot better than 50 percent. Oklahoma was a season-low 27.3 percent.

The Sooners were led by Kristian Doolittle’s 12 points, while Miles Reynolds added 11, his first double-figure scoring effort since Dec. 21.

Oklahoma was just 4-for-20 from behind the 3-point line.

