Young scores 44 as No. 12 Oklahoma edges Baylor

Trae Young did it again.

Oklahoma’s sensational freshman scored 44 points Tuesday night, helping the No. 12 Sooners hold off Baylor 98-96 at Lloyd Noble Center.

It was Young’s fourth 40-plus point scoring performance of the season.

Young was 11 of 20 from the field and 6 of 11 from the 3-point line but it was his success at the free-throw line that came most in handy late. Young drove the lane in the final seconds, nearly finishing off a reverse layup but instead going to the line after being fouled by Bears 7-footer Jo Lual-Acuil Jr.

Young sank the two free throws -- his 15th and 16th -- before Baylor got a chance of its own after Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle fouled Jake Lindsey, sending him to the line with a chance to put Baylor back in front in the final five seconds.

But Lindsey, a better than 73 percent free-throw shooter, missed the front end. Rashard Odomes grabbed the rebound and was immediately fouled.

Odomes missed the second free throw to give Baylor a chance but King McClure’s desperation shot at the buzzer was well off the mark to give the Sooners the win.

Bears point guard Manu Lecomte kept Baylor in the game for the most part, hitting seven of Baylor’s 15 3-pointers.

Oklahoma got no points from its bench, thinned out when the absence of starter Christian James forced Kameron McGusty into the starting lineup, along with the continued limitations of Jamuni McNeace.

James missed the game with the flu while McNeace once again was feeling the effects of a sprained ankle suffered two weeks ago. McNeace played just five minutes.

Odomes scored a season-high 18 points, Brady Manek added 16 points and Khadeem Lattin had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Lecomte finished with 29 points. Nuni Omat added 23 points and Lual-Acuil Jr. added 14 for Baylor (12-10, 2-7).

Young was 16 of 19 from the free-throw line, hitting as many free throws as the Bears attempted.

Oklahoma was 30 of 56 from the field (53.6 percent) and shot even better from behind the arc (12 of 22).

