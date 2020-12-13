Balanced Oklahoma races past Florida A&M

Kur Kuath scored 14 points, leading five Oklahoma players scoring in double figures Saturday, as the Sooners cruised to an 85-54 victory over Florida A&M in Norman, Okla.

It took the Sooners (3-1) just more than five minutes for all five of their starters to get in the scoring column and the balanced scoring continued throughout.

Kuath and Austin Reaves, who finished with 12 points, fueled a 12-5 run at the end of the first half that helped the Sooners extend their lead to 14 at the break.

The Sooners were 16 of 31 (51.6 percent) from the field in the first half, including a combined 9 of 14 by Kuath and Reaves.

Kuath started the second half with a pair of quick buckets to start an 18-3 run over the first six minutes to put the game out of reach.

De’Vion Harmon, Alondes Williams and Brady Manek scored 10 points each for the Sooners (3-1). Reaves added eight assists and Kuath eight rebounds.

The Sooners outscored Florida A&M 36-16 in the paint.

With his 3-pointer less than two minutes into the game, Manek became the sixth player in school history to reach the milestone.

After scoring more than seven points just once in his first 36 games with the Sooners, Kuath has scored at least eight in every game so far this season, averaging 10 points per game.

In the Sooners’ last game, a 99-77 loss to Xavier on Wednesday, Oklahoma allowed 19 3-pointers, but the Rattlers didn’t shoot from distance nearly as much, and hit just 6 of 16 from behind the arc.

The Rattlers (0-4) shot just 31.7 percent from the field, and in their first four games have now made just 17 3-pointers.

Johnny Brown led the Rattlers with 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers off the bench to set a career high. MJ Randolph added 15 points.

Bryce Moragne led Florida A&M with 11 rebounds.

