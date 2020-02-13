Doolittle, Oklahoma demolish Iowa State

Kristian Doolittle scored 20 points as all five Oklahoma starters hit double figures, and the Sooners earned a 90-61 win over Iowa State on Wednesday night in Norman, Okla.

It was the second consecutive big game for Doolittle, the Sooners’ lone senior. In a Saturday upset win over then-No. 13 West Virginia, Doolittle had 27 points and 12 rebounds to end a stretch of five consecutive games scoring in single digits.

Doolittle got off to a quick start against the Cyclones, scoring eight points in the first six minutes.

Oklahoma (16-8, 6-5 Big 12), which plays four of its next five games against ranked opponents, posted its second consecutive win.

Junior Terrence Lewis led the Cyclones (10-14, 3-8) with a career-high 17 points off the bench, but Iowa State lost for the fifth time in its past six games.

The Cyclones were without their best player, sophomore point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who sustained a season-ending broken wrist in a Saturday win over Kansas State.

Without Halliburton’s 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, the Cyclones’ offense struggled for stretches. That included during a 9-0 Oklahoma run that started on Austin Reaves’ 3-pointer just before the buzzer to end the first half.

The Cyclones turned the ball over four times — including three on consecutive possessions — during that stretch.

Iowa State finished with 19 turnovers while the Sooners gave the ball away just six times.

The Sooners also extended the lead at the free-throw line, hitting 17 of 20. Iowa State went to the free-throw line for a season-low five attempts, making four.

Lewis’ high school teammate had a big game on the other side.

Alondes Williams scored 14 points, all in the second half. His surge after halftime helped the Sooners stretch their lead from four to 11.

The Sooners had six players score in double figures. Brady Manek scored 18 points, making 4 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc. Jamal Bieniemy and Austin Reaves each had 12 points, and De’Vion Harmon came off the bench for 10 points.

Oklahoma outrebounded Iowa State 40-27.

