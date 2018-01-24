Young drives No. 12 Oklahoma past No. 5 Kansas

Trae Young drove toward the basket, and with a flick of his wrist, delivered the ball to Brady Manek on the wing.

Manek buried the 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds to help give No. 12 Oklahoma an 85-80 win over No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

After scoring 48 points in an overtime loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, Young played a much different role against the Jayhawks.

He still scored plenty, finishing with 26 points, but he was much more involved in facilitating.

The drive-and-kick to Manek was his ninth and final assist.

Manek finished with 14 points and Christian James 15 as the Sooners (15-4, 5-3 Big 12) beat Kansas for the first time since 2015.

Svi Mykhailiuk led Kansas (16-4, 6-2) with 24 points and Malik Newman added 20. Devonte’ Graham contributed 11 points and nine assists for the Jayhawks.

Kansas started the second half with a 14-4 run to take an eight-point lead thanks to Udoka Azubuike’s eight quick points.

Azubuike, Kansas’ 7-foot center, was scoreless and played just five minutes in the first half after picking up his second foul midway through the first half. He sat the rest of the way until the break.

However, late in the game, Sooners coach Lon Kruger went at Azubuike with Matt Freeman, with Freeman fouling Azubuike repeatedly.

Freeman fouled out in just two minutes of play.

Azubuike went just 1-of-7 from the free-throw line, giving the Sooners several extra possessions. Azubuike’s seven free throws were the only ones the Jayhawks attempted after halftime.

Young scored 18 points after intermission and finished 7-of-9 overall from the field and just 2-of-3 from behind the 3-point line, though he didn’t attempt a 3-pointer in the first half. Young fired up 20 3-point attempts in the Saturday loss.

Young’s previous low for attempted field goals was 13 -- in his first career game -- and he hadn’t tried fewer than six 3-pointers in a game before the Tuesday win.

The result snapped a two-game losing streak by the Sooners and ended the Jayhawks’ five-game winning streak.

Oklahoma was 20-of-25 from the free-throw line, attempting 17 in the second half. Kansas wound up 6-of-14 at the line.

