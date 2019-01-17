KSU posts wire-to-wire win over No. 20 Oklahoma

EditorsNote: Corrects to Brown scoring 23 or more points in three straight; minor edits throughout

Barry Brown scored 25 points and added five assists to lead Kansas State to a 74-61 win over No. 20 Oklahoma on Wednesday night in Norman, Okla.

It was the Wildcats’ second consecutive road victory over a ranked team. Kansas State won 58-57 at then-No. 20 Iowa State on Saturday.

This time, the Wildcats did it wire to wire, never trailing to the Sooners in snapping Oklahoma’s seven-game home winning streak dating back to last February.

Brown has now scored 23 or more points in three consecutive games.

The Wildcats (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) were also boosted by 20 points from Dean Wade, who was playing his second game since returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for nearly a month.

In his return against the Cyclones, Wade led Kansas State with nine rebounds but struggled from the floor, scoring just two points on 1-of-5 shooting. Against the Sooners (13-4, 2-3), there was no such struggle, as he hit 8 of 14 from the floor.

Before the game, Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said it was important to get Wade going offensively early, noting that it would change the way teams were forced to defend the Wildcats.

Wade hit a jumper just 19 seconds into the game and got in rhythm from there, helping the Wildcats jump out to an 8-0 lead early and build their edge to 13 less than 10 minutes into the game.

Brown and Wade combined to go 19 of 33 from the field and hit five of Kansas State’s 10 3-pointers as the Wildcats shot 50 percent from the floor.

Christian James led the Sooners with 20 points, scoring Oklahoma’s final 11 points over the game’s last four minutes. Rashard Odomes added a season-high 17 points, going 8 of 10 from the field.

After Kansas State’s early push, the Sooners cut the deficit to five early in the second half but couldn’t get any closer.

Part of the reason came down to the 16 turnovers forced by the Wildcats and the 11 free throws missed by the Sooners.

Outside of James, who was 9 of 11 from the line, Oklahoma was 3 of 12 from the line.

—Field Level Media