Oklahoma overcomes slow start, tops UMES

Forward Kristian Doolittle scored 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting Thursday as Oklahoma recovered from its third halftime deficit of the season to remain undefeated, trampling Maryland-Eastern Shore 91-64 at Norman, Okla.

A late first-half run enabled the Hawks (0-6) to recover from a 12-point deficit to lead by one at the break. The Sooners (5-0), however, rallied with an 18-3 flurry to begin the second half by scoring on nine of 11 possessions.

Hawks freshman guard Da’Shawn Phillip canned two treys and junior Ty Gibson added another as Maryland-Eastern Shore crawled within 57-52 before Oklahoma went on an 11-0 run to gain the separation it needed.

The Sooners wound up scoring 54 points in the second half.

Junior forward Brady Manek posted 16 points and seven rebounds for the Sooners, who claimed their 15th consecutive home nonconference win. Their 5-0 start is the best since they went 12-0 to begin 2015-16.

Oklahoma reserve freshman forward Victor Iwuakor added 13 points in 13 minutes. Junior guard Austin Reaves, a Wichita State transfer, netted 14.

Guards Canaan Bartley and Ahmad Frost each scored 13 points to lead Maryland-Eastern Shore, which made it competitive by canning 14 of 32 3-point attempts.

Coming in as just a 26.9 percent shooting team from deep, the Hawks made eight 3-pointers in the first half.

Bartley scored 10 first-half points to pace the Hawks, who had six players connect from behind the arc. Maryland-Eastern Shore played all nine players it dressed by the midway point of the half.

Doolittle and Reaves combined to go 8-for-11 in the first half and netted eight points each for Oklahoma. The Sooners used a 13-2 run to go up 26-14 with 8:33 left in the half.

The Sooners play their next five games away from home, beginning with a matchup Monday against Stanford to open the two-game Hall of Fame Classic at Kansas City, Mo.

Several Hawks sat out with injuries as the team logged the last of six straight road games. Maryland-Eastern Shore’s home opener is scheduled for Tuesday against Wofford.

