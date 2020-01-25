Manek propels Oklahoma past Mississippi State

Brady Manek scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma to a 63-62 win over Mississippi State on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

Jan 25, 2020; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;n Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young watches the Oklahoma Sooners play the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State had a chance to win in the final seconds after D.J. Stewart Jr. grabbed a defensive rebound with a little more than 10 seconds remaining. Robert Woodard II, however, saw his jumper at the buzzer carom off the back of the rim and the Sooners were able to escape with the win.

Woodard finished with 15 points to lead the Bulldogs (12-7).

Alondes Williams scored a season-high 13 points off the bench for the Sooners (13-6).

Manek seized control after the Bulldogs took their first lead of the game with just 4:15 remaining.

First, Oklahoma regained the lead on Austin Reaves’ jumper before Manek made two big baskets.

The junior forward is known more for stretching defenses with his long-range shooting, but he did much of his damage at the basket on Saturday.

Manek took a feed from Kristian Doolittle for a dunk and then cut to the basket where Reaves found him for a reverse layup to put the Sooners up by four.

Tyson Carter’s 3-pointer helped give Mississippi State one more chance.

Oklahoma built a lead as big as 15 in the first half, taking advantage of the absence of Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry.

Perry, who entered the contest having posted at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in each of his previous three games, picked up his third foul just more than seven points into Saturday’s action.

Perry picked up his second and third foul back-to-back, first being called for a personal foul after turning the ball over and then picking up a technical foul in the aftermath.

Perry, who was held without a point at the time, went to the bench and didn’t return until early in the second half.

Perry finished with seven points and six rebounds. It was just the second time this season Perry was held to less than 10 points. The other was also against Kansas State, another Big 12 opponent.

—Field Level Media