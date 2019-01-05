Doolittle leads No. 23 Oklahoma past Oklahoma State

Kristian Doolittle scored 16 points to lead No. 23 Oklahoma to a 74-64 home win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Brady Manek added 15 and Christian James had his sixth double-double in seven games with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Though Oklahoma came out with the win — its eight in nine games — the Sooners did lose center Jamuni McNeace to injury once again.

With less than seven minutes remaining, McNeace went up for a rebound against Oklahoma State’s Yor Anei and rolled his right ankle.

McNeace has dealt with the injured ankle for a month but had returned to fully participating in practices the day before.

Oklahoma led by 10 early in the second half but the Cowboys chipped away, with a chance to take the lead after Michael Weathers’ steal with 10:46 remaining and Oklahoma State down one.

But the Cowboys couldn’t capitalize.

They pulled within one again on Thomas Dziagwa’s 3-pointer with 8:41 to play, but the Sooners quickly answered on the other end with a Jamal Bieniemy 3-pointer. The Cowboys never got close enough to have a chance to tie it again.

Dziagwa led Oklahoma State with 16 points while Weathers added 13.

The Sooners led at the break, 38-32, despite a 7:19 stretch without a field goal by Oklahoma.

After Christian James’ 3-pointer with 15:02 to play in the first, the Sooners missed 14 consecutive shots, not hitting a field goal again until James’ layup with less than eight minutes to go in the half.

Neither team shot better than 30 percent in the first half and were just 5 of 29 combined from behind the 3-point line.

But though the Cowboys briefly took their only lead of the game not long after the long drought began, Oklahoma weathered the storm and held the lead otherwise thanks to strong free-throw shooting and solid defense.

The Sooners also stayed afloat by dominating the glass, outrebounding Oklahoma State 51-39 in the game, including 15 offensive rebounds.

Oklahoma hit 25 free throws to just 14 for the Cowboys.

—Field Level Media