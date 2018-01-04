Young narrowly misses triple-double as No. 7 Oklahoma blasts Oklahoma State

Freshman guard Trae Young continued his standout season with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to lead No. 7 Oklahoma to a 109-89 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday in Big 12 play in Norman, Okla.

The outing marked the 12th straight time Young scored 20 or more points, surpassing the record he shared with school legends Wayman Tisdale (1983-84) and Stacey King (1988-89).

Freshman forward Brady Manek recorded a season-high 28 points on 9-of-11 shooting as the Sooners (12-1, 2-0) won their 10th consecutive contest. Sophomore guard Kameron McGusty added 15 points.

Sophomore guard Thomas Dziagwa was 5-of-10 from 3-point range while scoring 19 points for Oklahoma State (10-4, 0-2). Tavarius Shine had 16 points in 18 minutes but fouled out with 13:29 remaining as the Cowboys lost for the 16th time in their past 18 visits to Norman.

Senior guard Jeffrey Carroll added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State.

Manek was 6-of-8 from 3-point range and the Sooners were 15-of-27 as a team in their latest victory.

The Cowboys scored the first basket of the second half to trail by six before the Sooners erupted with a 15-2 surge to begin pulling away. Young culminated the run with a three-point play to five Oklahoma a 65-46 lead with 16:29 remaining.

The advantage reached 71-49 on two free throws by junior guard Rashard Odomes with 14:38 to play.

Oklahoma State moved within 89-75 on a layup by sophomore forward Cameron McGriff with 6:42 to go before Oklahoma again pulled away.

Junior guard Christian James drained a 3-pointer to push the lead back to 20 as well as getting the Sooners over the century mark with 3:27 left.

McGusty scored 12 first-half points and Young had 10 points and seven assists as the Sooners held a 50-42 halftime advantage.

Shine scored eight points during a 10-0 burst that saw the Cowboys take an early 14-11 lead. Oklahoma responded with 10 straight points of its own with a dunk by junior center Jamuni McNeace providing for a seven-point lead with 13:11 left in the half.

Carroll’s 3-pointer pulled Oklahoma State within 38-34 with 5:33 remaining before the Sooners grabbed the eight-point lead at the break.

--Field Level Media