Oklahoma beats Oklahoma State behind Manek's 30 points

Brady Manek scored 30 points to lead Oklahoma to an 82-69 win over visiting Oklahoma State on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

Feb 1, 2020; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lon Kruger, center, talks to his team during a time out against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Manek took control from the start, scoring 17 points in the first eight minutes to help the Sooners seize momentum. He was coming off a season-low five points in Wednesday’s loss at Kansas State.

Austin Reaves added 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Alondes Williams chipped in 12 points off the bench for the Sooners (14-7, 4-4 Big 12).

Thomas Dziagwa and Cameron McGriff scored 15 points each to lead the Cowboys (10-11, 0-8), who are 3-11 since starting the season with seven consecutive wins.

Manek’s 3-pointer about eight minutes in kicked off a 9-0 Oklahoma run. After that, the margin never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

While Manek made the Cowboys pay on the perimeter, the Sooners turned their focus to the rim during that run with two dunks by Williams and one by Reaves.

It was Manek’s second career 30-point game and he tied his career high with seven 3-pointers. He also hit seven against TCU on Jan. 18. He hit five 3-pointers in that early push and finished 11 of 18 from the field and 7 of 13 from behind the arc.

Midway through the first half, Kristian Doolittle joined Manek as active Sooners with 1,000 career points.

Doolittle had six points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven assists. Oklahoma had 19 assists as a team and the Sooners shot 50 percent from the field.

—Field Level Media