Oklahoma escapes with win over UTSA in season opener

De’Vion Harmon and Austin Reaves each scored 23 points as Oklahoma overcame a seven-point deficit in the first half to earn an 85-67 nonconference victory Tuesday over visiting Texas-San Antonio in the season opener for each team.

Harmon, a freshman, went 8 of 13 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range in his first official Division I game. Brady Manek added 16 points for the Sooners, who went on a 14-2 run to open the second half and take control of the game. Jamal Bieniemy had 11 rebounds.

Jhivvan Jackson scored 24 points with 13 rebounds and Keaton Wallace added 17 for UTSA. Jackson and Wallace were the top scoring guard duo in the country last season when they averaged a combined 43.1 points per game.

The Roadrunners started fast, taking an 11-4 lead less than five minutes into the game. Oklahoma went on an 18-7 run from there to take a 22-18 lead, but UTSA rallied late in the second half to tie the game 36-36 at the break.

Jackson made a layup to open the second half, giving the Roadrunners a 38-36 lead, but Oklahoma went on a 14-0 run to take a 50-38 lead with Harmon and Reaves scoring six points each in the run.

Oklahoma pushed the lead to as many as 24 points at 73-49 with nine minutes to play. UTSA was just 5 of 28 (17.9 percent) from 3-point range.

Reaves struggled to get going in the first half, scoring six points on 1-for-8 shooting. But he erupted for 17 in the second half to make it a memorable Sooners debut for the Wichita State transfer.

Oklahoma improved to 9-0 in season openers under head coach Lon Kruger. The Sooners have also won 17 consecutive season openers going back to the 2003-04 season.

It was the third consecutive season the teams met, with Oklahoma winning all three matchups. The Sooners now have a 5-0 lead in the all-time series.

—Field Level Media