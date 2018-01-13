Young scores 43 as No. 9 Oklahoma tops TCU in OT

In a season with big game after big game, Oklahoma freshman point guard Trae Young had his best Saturday.

Young scored 43 points -- hitting 10 3-pointers -- to help the No. 9 Sooners knock off No. 16 TCU 102-97 in overtime at Lloyd Noble Center.

Young added 11 rebounds and seven assists, shooting 15 of 27 from the field and 10 of 18 from behind the 3-point line.

Brady Manek added 22 points for the Sooners (14-2, 4-1 Big 12) as the Sooners set a school record for 3-pointers in a game with 19.

They needed every one of them.

Jaylen Fisher had a career-high 22 point to lead the Horned Frogs. Vladimir Brodziansky added 21 points before fouling out early in overtime for TCU (13-4, 1-4).

Oklahoma’s defense, which had struggled throughout much of the game, gave the Sooners a chance in the final seconds when Jamuni McNeace blocked Alex Robinson’s shot.

McNeace’s rebound gave the Sooners the ball with 15.9 seconds left coming out of a timeout and TCU clinging to a one-point lead.

Young looked to drive toward the basket before flinging the ball to James for the corner 3-pointer.

But TCU forced overtime as Fisher, who missed a potential game-winning layup at Texas on Wednesday, this time drove to the basket and finished to send the game to overtime.

With 12:49 remaining, Young picked up his third foul -- a charge -- and headed to the bench with the Sooners up four, 63-59.

TCU didn’t take much advantage with Young off the floor for about four minutes, cutting the Sooners’ lead by one one.

But when Young and Brady Manek checked back into the game, the Horned Frogs started to make a push. TCU scored 16 points in seven possessions to go ahead by six, its largest lead of the game, with less than five minutes remaining.

Then Young heated up once again, driving to the baseline and hitting an acrobatic reverse layup as he was fouled.

On Oklahoma’s next possession, he drained a step-back 3-pointer -- his eighth of the game -- to cut the Horned Frogs’ lead to one.

--Field Level Media