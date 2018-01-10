Young leads No. 9 Oklahoma over No. 8 Texas Tech

NORMAN, Okla. -- Trae Young came on a bit slowly, needing strong defense in the first half to create for Oklahoma on the offensive end, but then he came alive on the offensive end to help the No. 9 Sooners to a 75-65 win over No. 8 Texas Tech on Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

Young finished with 27 points, nine assists, and four steals, as Oklahoma (13-2, 3-1 Big 12) bounced back from a loss at West Virginia on Saturday.

Keenan Evans led Texas Tech (14-2, 3-1) with 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting.

Oklahoma trailed for much of the first half but reeled off a 20-6 run to start the second half and take control.

Young scored 14 of Oklahoma’s points during that stretch.

The Sooners missed their first 11 3-pointers before Christian James hit one in the final seconds of the first half.

Oklahoma hit six in the second half -- four by Young.

It was Young’s first game against his father’s alma mater. Rayford Young starred for the Red Raiders from 1996-2000 and Trae Young was born in Lubbock.

Young considered Texas Tech during his recruitment but opted to stay close to home and play for the Sooners.

It was Young’s 14th consecutive game with 20 or more points.

Young didn’t have much luck scoring-wise throughout much of the first half as Texas Tech slowed down the pace, forced Young to drive and then collapsed down on him.

Two of Young’s first-half shots were blocked and he finished the half with just five points on 1-of-12 shooting, including 0-of-3 from behind the 3-point line.

Young finished 7-of-23 from the field but was 6-of-11 after half.

The Sooners shot 56 percent from the floor in the second half.

Texas Tech was just 37 percent from the field.

Khadeem Lattin added 11 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks for the Sooners. James added 15 points.

Oklahoma hosts No. 16 TCU on Saturday. Texas Tech hosts No. 2 West Virginia.

