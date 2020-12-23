No. 15 Texas Tech hangs on to defeat Oklahoma

Terrence Shannon scored 21 points to lead No. 15 Texas Tech to a 69-67 win at Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

But Shannon was out of the game when it was decided.

With his team up by three following a pair of free throws with less than seven seconds to go, Texas Tech coach Chris Beard elected to foul.

The Sooners’ De’Vion Harmon made his first free throw, then missed the second intentionally.

Victor Iwuakor grabbed the rebound and was fouled trying to lay in what would have been the game-tying points.

But Iwuakor missed the first free throw.

Jalen Hill couldn’t get two tips to fall, then Austin Reaves grabbed the ball in some space but his shot bounced away as well, giving the Red Raiders the win.

Oklahoma had 10 possessions with a chance to tie or take the lead in the second half, but never were able to break through.

Marcus Santos-Silva was coming off a scoreless performance in Thursday’s 58-57 loss to Kansas, but scored on the Red Raiders’ first possession and fueled Tech’s offense early with 12 first-half points en route to an 18-point game. Mac McClung added 16 points for the Red Raiders (7-2, 1-1 Big 12).

The Red Raiders took the lead early and never gave it up, but they also couldn’t put the Sooners away until the buzzer sounded.

Harmon led the Sooners (5-2, 1-1) with 17 points while Reaves added 13.

Brady Manek, Oklahoma’s leading scorer, scored just two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Texas Tech led by 10 early in the second half before going more than five minutes without a score, as the lead dwindled to one.

But Oklahoma couldn’t break through, and Texas Tech once again stretched the lead to multiple possessions.

Beard shuffled his starting lineup a bit, bringing Kyler Edwards off the bench for the first time since the end of the 2018-19 season and starting Jamarius Burton for the second time this season.

Edwards was also scoreless against the Jayhawks, missing all nine of his field-goal tries. He was just 1 of 4 from the floor against the Sooners but grabbed nine rebounds.

