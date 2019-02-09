No. 18 Texas Tech pounds Oklahoma, 66-54

Davide Moretti scored 14 points to lead No. 18 Texas Tech to a 66-54 road win over Oklahoma on Saturday.

Feb 9, 2019; Norman, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Deshawn Corprew (3) shoots as Oklahoma Sooners guard Jamal Bieniemy (24) defends during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center.

The win was the fourth in the last five games for the Red Raiders (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) and kept Texas Tech within striking distance of the conference lead. Before this most recent stretch, the Red Raiders had dropped three consecutive games.

While Tech is rising, Oklahoma’s hopes to make the NCAA Tournament continue to slip away. The loss was the Sooners’ (15-9, 3-8) fourth consecutive and sixth in the last eight games.

After scoring in double figures in just two of his 12 games of the season, Moretti has reached 10 points in 11 of the past 12. Moretti was 4-of-7 from the field.

Three other Red Raiders scored in double figures, including 13 from Jarrett Culver.

Texas Tech struggled offensively out of the gate, making just one of its first seven shots. But after Brandone Francis hit a 3-pointer about four minutes into the game, the Red Raiders were off and running. Texas Tech led the rest of the game.

The Red Raiders took control with a 13-0 run that put them up 30-13. Oklahoma went more than four minutes without scoring.

Texas Tech stretched its lead to 20, thanks to a 13-2 run that started on a last-second shot before the half after Oklahoma had briefly trimmed the lead to nine.

The Sooners answered with an 11-0 stretch of its own, once again briefly cutting the lead to nine.

But a 10-0 run that lasted more than four minutes until less than six minutes remained ended any chance of an Oklahoma upset.

Rashard Odomes led the Sooners with 14 points, hitting all of his five field goals. Oklahoma was just 36.2 percent from the field overall, though, with Christian James going just 4 of 14 from the floor — 1 of 10 from inside the 3-point line.

The Sooners were without center Jamuni McNeace, who suffered a right ankle injury in mid-December which kept him out of just two games then but has limited him ever since. McNeace was wearing a boot on his injured foot Saturday.

—Field Level Media