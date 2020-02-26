Oklahoma upsets No. 22 Texas Tech, 65-51

Oklahoma’s top three scorers accounted for 45 points and the Sooners held one of the top offensive teams in the Big 12 in check in a 65-51 upset of No. 22 Texas Tech on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Feb 25, 2020; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Austin Reaves (12) blocks a shot by Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Kristian Doolittle had 19 points, Brady Manek added 15 and Austin Reaves had 11 (all in the first half) on a combined 20-of-40 shooting. The Sooners (17-11, 7-8) are 9-3 in games when all three score in double figures.

Texas Tech (18-10, 9-6) came in averaging 71.6 points and 47.5 percent shooting in Big 12 play, both tops in the conference, but shot only 33.3 percent in posting a season-low on the scoreboard.

Oklahoma led 32-22 at halftime after holding the Red Raiders to 28 percent shooting in the first half. Texas Tech missed 15 of its first 18 shots to fall behind by as many as 15, a deficit impacted by early foul trouble for freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey.

Ramsey, the second-leading scorer in the Big 12 at 16.3 points per game, was 0-for-8 from the field and went scoreless for the first time in his career.

Tech got within eight points early in the second half but made only two baskets over the next 9:45 and could not take advantage of a spate of Oklahoma turnovers.

Two free throws by Jamal Bieniemy gave Oklahoma its biggest lead at 52-34 with 6:33 left, but then Tech went on a 10-2 run to get within 54-44 with 4:39 remaining.

Kevin McCullar led the Red Raiders with 13 points but needed 17 shots.

The Sooners improved to 2-0 in games played at Chesapeake Energy Arena, home of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma beat Mississippi State 63-62 there in January in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

—Field Level Media