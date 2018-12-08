Oklahoma tops sloppy Wichita State, 80-48

Senior guard Christian James posted a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds Saturday as Oklahoma smothered Wichita State 80-48 at Oklahoma City.

Although the Sooners were cold to begin the game, they thawed out with a 20-2 run in the second half. The win was the fourth straight for Oklahoma (8-1), which suffered its only defeat against Wisconsin on Nov. 22.

Guard Aaron Calixte, a graduate transfer from Maine, scored eight points during that flurry, which was closed out by a three-point play from guard Miles Reynolds, a graduate transfer from Pacific, with 8:06 remaining.

Reynolds scored 14 points, while junior forward Matt Freeman added 11 and Calixte 10.

Wichita State (4-4) had won seven of its previous nine against Big 12 opponents, including a victory this season over Baylor, but shot just 24.2 percent, making just 15 of 62 attempts. The inexperienced Shockers were led by senior forward Markis McDuffie with 19 points on 6-for-17 shooting, and seven rebounds.

Frustration eventually led to a technical foul on Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall with 3:42 left. The Shockers were ranked third a year ago when they fell to the Sooners, who were led then by Trae Young.

A sloppy first half resulted in nine field goals and 10 turnovers for Wichita State, while Oklahoma offset its 12 baskets with 12 turnovers. The Sooners managed to gain a 35-27 halftime lead behind James, who recorded his double-double in the first 20 minutes with 12 points and 10 boards.

The Sooners missed their first six attempts while committing four turnovers but were tied 3-3 at the first media timeout.

McDuffie netted 13 points for the Shockers in the first half, becoming the 47th player in Wichita State history to score 1,000 career points. McDuffie’s teammates went 4 of 20 in the first half.

The game was played a day after Wichita State learned an appeal was denied by the NCAA to allow sophomore guard Teddy Allen to play this season. Allen averaged 7 points last season for West Virginia.

