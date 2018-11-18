Manek boosts Oklahoma past Wofford

Brady Manek scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds as host Oklahoma beat Wofford, 75-64, on Sunday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center.

It was Manek’s third consecutive double-double to start the season. Last year as a freshman, Manek had no double-doubles and only reached double figures in rebounds once.

Oklahoma used a 10-1 run over a 2:17 stretch late in the second half to take the lead for good and start putting some separation between itself and the Terriers.

Miles Reynolds scored six of those points, including on a transition layup.

The Sooners continued to stretch their lead from there, reeling off a 9-0 run immediately after to start to put the game away.

To that point, the game had been close throughout, with the Sooners never leading by more than six points until that second-half burst, and Wofford never leading by more than four.

Christian James added 15 points for the Sooners (3-0). Reynolds finished with 12 points, all in the second half.

Matt Freeman added 11 points off the bench, his highest scoring total since scoring 13 in the season opener a year ago. All of Freeman’s points came in the first half, when he hit 3-of-4 from behind the 3-point line.

Fletcher Magee led the Terriers (2-2) with 19 points, 13 in the first half. In the second half, the Sooners locked in defensively on Magee, holding him to 2-of-8 shooting after the break. Magee was just 5-for-13 13 on threes.

Cameron Jackson added 11 points, while Storm Murphy and Nathan Hoover scored 10 each for Wofford.

The Sooners scored the game’s first six points, as the Terriers missed their first six shots before hitting seven of their next 11 shots to stay close.

Wofford stayed in the game early thanks to seven first-half 3-pointers, but was just 3-for-15 from behind the arc in the second half. The Terriers missed 10 of 11 field goals during Oklahoma’s big run.

Wofford was just 6-for-13 from the free-throw line.