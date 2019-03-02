Calixte, Bieniemy lead Oklahoma to win over West Virginia

Aaron Calixte and Jamal Bieniemy each scored a season-high 22 points to lead Oklahoma to a 92-80 home win over West Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

Mar 2, 2019; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners center Jamuni McNeace (4) blocks a shot by West Virginia Mountaineers guard Trey Doomes (0) during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

On Oklahoma’s Senior Day, its senior backup point guard — Calixte — and its freshman starting point guard — Bieniemy — took control to help keep Oklahoma’s NCAA tournament hopes alive.

The Sooners have won three of the last four to improve to 18-11 overall and 6-10 in Big 12 play.

Calixte transferred to Oklahoma after graduating from Maine over the offseason with the goal of making the tournament in his final season.

Calixte scored 14 of his points in the second half to help the Sooners maintain control.

Bieniemy, coming off a zero-point, zero-assist game at Iowa State on Monday, took over the game in the last 11 minutes of the first half Saturday.

Bieniemy was 4 for 5 from behind the 3-point line with two assists down the stretch in the half.

The freshman hit three 3-pointers during a 13-0 run late in the first half that helped the Sooners create some separation before halftime.

The loss was the sixth in the last seven games for the Mountaineers (11-18, 3-13), who were coming off a triple-overtime win over TCU last Tuesday.

Bieniemy finished 5 of 6 from the floor, with six assists. Kristian Doolittle add 15 points and Brady Manek 14.

The Sooners shot a season-high 59.2 percent from the floor in its best scoring output of the season. Oklahoma shot 60 percent from the field in the second half.

West Virginia fell to 0-9 on the road this season. The Mountaineers have one more road game remaining — March 9 at Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma led throughout the second half, though the Mountaineers briefly cut the lead to nine with less than three minutes remaining, but the Sooners consistently hit their free throws down the stretch to maintain the lead. Oklahoma finished 24 of 29 from the line.

Jermaine Haley led West Virginia with a career-high 23 points. The junior has scored a combined 41 points over the last two games after not scoring more than 13 points in a game before that.

