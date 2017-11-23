Macon carries Arkansas past Oklahoma in PK80

Senior guard Daryl Macon made a career-high six 3-pointers and Arkansas held on for a 92-83 victory over Oklahoma in a PK80 Invitational quarterfinal game Thursday afternoon in Portland, Ore.

In a track meet disguised as a basketball game at the Moda Center, Macon poured in 27 points. Fellow senior guards Jaylen Barford (19 points) and Anton Beard (14 points) and freshman center Daniel Gafford (13 points) also scored in double figures for the Razorbacks (4-0).

Arkansas will face No. 9 North Carolina, the defending national champion, in Friday’s first victory bracket semifinal.

The Sooners, who entered the day leading the nation at 108 points per game, received 28 points from freshman point guard Trae Young. Junior guard Christian James added 13 points and senior center Khadeem Lattin provided 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma (2-1) faces Portland (2-2) in a consolation game on Friday.

Arkansas, which averaged 93 points and nearly eight dunks in its first three games, made seven of its first eight 3-pointers to take a 43-40 lead late in the first half. Macon buried his first four attempts from long range and Barford nailed his first three.

At the other end, Young tried to match them shot for shot. When Young swished a rainbow 3-pointer from 25 feet with 5:19 left in the first half, he had 16 points and the Sooners pulled within 39-37.

On the next trip down the floor, Young drove, hung in the air underneath the hoop and found James spotting up in the corner for a go-ahead 3-pointer.

Arkansas wasn’t fazed, however. Beard scored eight points in the final 4:27 of the first half to stake the Razorbacks to a 50-45 halftime lead.

Young didn’t score again until he hit two free throws with 7:01 remaining. The Sooners never led in the second half, though they pulled within 80-79 when sophomore guard Jordan Shepherd made a layup with 3:22 to go.