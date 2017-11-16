Young, Oklahoma have ball in rout

Freshman guard Trae Young scored 22 points and handed out 13 assists, leading Oklahoma to a 108-69 rout of Ball State on Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

Young, a heralded recruit, hit five 3-pointers en route to his second straight double-double to start his collegiate career.

Khadeem Lattin added 20 points, and Christian James finished with 13 points the Sooners, who are off to an impressive start to the season.

Oklahoma (2-0) has scored 100-plus points in its first two games for only the second time in program history.

Ball State was coming off a hard-fought 78-77 loss at Dayton. Wednesday’s game wasn’t nearly as close, despite 23 points from Jontrell Walker off the bench. Sophomore forward Kyle Mallers added 17 points for the Cardinals (0-2).

Oklahoma exploded for 60 points in the first half and led by 29 at halftime.

The Sooners wasted no time jumping on the Cardinals. Brady Manek hit a 3-pointer that put Oklahoma up 23-5 six minutes into the game. Manek finished with 16 points.

The Sooners made 15 3-pointers and shot a sizzling 56.8 percent from the floor. Ball State launched 37 3-pointers but hit only 11 of them. The Cardinals shot 29.9 percent from the floor.

The Sooners take a step up in competition next when they Arkansas on Nov. 23 in the PK80-Phil Knight Invitation in Portland, Ore.