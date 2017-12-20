Young's 22 assists lead Oklahoma to win vs. Northwestern State

NORMAN, Okla. -- In the opening minute of the second half of No. 17 Oklahoma’s game against Northwestern State on Tuesday night, Trae Young barreled down the lane and found himself too deep for a layup.

So Young, Oklahoma’s point guard, laid it off the glass instead and Brady Manek jumped and lofted it in off the rebound.

The play was one of 22 assists for the Sooners freshman, tying an NCAA record and obliterating the former Big 12 record of 17.

The play still drew a gasp from the crowd at Lloyd Noble Center in the midst of the No. 17 Sooners’ 105-68 win over the Demons on Tuesday night.

Young had plenty of traditional assists, finishing with 26 points to go along with his record assist number.

The previous Big 12 -- and school -- record for assists in a game was 17.

Young obliterated the record with six assists in a late four-minute span.

The freshman leads the country in scoring and was third in assists -- first among major conference players -- entering the game.

Young was 9 of 17 from the floor, hitting 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point line.

Oklahoma was 59.4 percent from the floor, hitting 11 3-pointers.

The Sooners (9-1) have won seven consecutive games.

Manek added 22 points, Kameron McGusty 15 and Christian James 13 for Oklahoma.

Northwestern State (3-7), which lost its second consecutive game, was led by Ishmael Lane’s 17 points. Larry Owens added 16.

Young set the tone in the first 40 seconds of the game, hitting Manek on a lob for the first of his 13 first-half assists.

Young tied his freshman school record for assists in a game in the closing moments of the first half when he found Hannes Polla under the basket.

Oklahoma sophomore forward Kristian Doolittle made his first appearance of the season just past the midway point of the first half after serving an academic suspension from the school in the first semester.

NOTES: The previous Big 12 record for assists in a game was shared by Oklahoma State’s Doug Gottlieb and Oklahoma’s Michael Johnson. ... Sooners coach Lon Kruger passed longtime Oklahoma coach Billy Tubbs on the NCAA’s career wins list with 610. ... Northwestern State plays at Utah on Wednesday. Oklahoma hosts Northwestern on Friday in its final game before Big 12 play begins.