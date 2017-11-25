FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Young, Lattin combine for 52 as Oklahoma rips Portland
#US College Basketball
November 25, 2017

Young, Lattin combine for 52 as Oklahoma rips Portland

Young, Lattin combine for 52 as Oklahoma rips Portland

Trae Young and Khadeem Lattin teamed up to go 19-for-27 and score 52 points, powering Oklahoma to a 93-71 win over Portland on Friday in the Victory Bracket of the PK80 tournament in Portland, Ore.

The Sooners watched the Pilots cut their 23-point lead to five in the second half.

Oklahoma (3-1) led by 60-37 before JoJo Walker scored 10 points during a 25-7 Portland run that made it 67-62 with 7:57 to go.

But Matt Freeman scored six of his eight points during a 15-2 Sooners run that put it out of reach.

Young had 33 points on 11-for-18 shooting, and Lattin made 8 of 9 for 19 points and added 16 rebounds.

The Sooners, who rebounded from Thursday’s Round 1 loss to Arkansas, still had trouble from long range.

They followed an 8-for-29 performance against the Razorbacks by making 10 of 30 on Friday.

After Portland’s Josh McSwiggan hit a 3-pointer to open the second half, Oklahoma rattled off 10 straight points to go up 54-34 a little more than three minutes into the second.

Walker led the Pilots (2-3) with 15 points.

The Sooners slowly drew away behind 18 points from Trae Young and led 46-31 at the half.

Oklahoma outscored Portland 16-5 over a five-minute stretch to make is 32-21 with 4:21 to go in the first half.

The Sooners made 14 field goals on 10 assists in the opening 20 minutes.

Walker opened the game with a 3-pointer to give the Pilots their only lead of the contest.

The Sooners will face the Oregon-DePaul winner on Sunday.

