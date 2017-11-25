Young, Lattin combine for 52 as Oklahoma rips Portland

Trae Young and Khadeem Lattin teamed up to go 19-for-27 and score 52 points, powering Oklahoma to a 93-71 win over Portland on Friday in the Victory Bracket of the PK80 tournament in Portland, Ore.

The Sooners watched the Pilots cut their 23-point lead to five in the second half.

Oklahoma (3-1) led by 60-37 before JoJo Walker scored 10 points during a 25-7 Portland run that made it 67-62 with 7:57 to go.

But Matt Freeman scored six of his eight points during a 15-2 Sooners run that put it out of reach.

Young had 33 points on 11-for-18 shooting, and Lattin made 8 of 9 for 19 points and added 16 rebounds.

The Sooners, who rebounded from Thursday’s Round 1 loss to Arkansas, still had trouble from long range.

They followed an 8-for-29 performance against the Razorbacks by making 10 of 30 on Friday.

After Portland’s Josh McSwiggan hit a 3-pointer to open the second half, Oklahoma rattled off 10 straight points to go up 54-34 a little more than three minutes into the second.

Walker led the Pilots (2-3) with 15 points.

The Sooners slowly drew away behind 18 points from Trae Young and led 46-31 at the half.

Oklahoma outscored Portland 16-5 over a five-minute stretch to make is 32-21 with 4:21 to go in the first half.

The Sooners made 14 field goals on 10 assists in the opening 20 minutes.

Walker opened the game with a 3-pointer to give the Pilots their only lead of the contest.

The Sooners will face the Oregon-DePaul winner on Sunday.