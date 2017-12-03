Fast start fuels Okla. St. past Mississippi Valley St.

Oklahoma State rode a hot-shooting start to a big early lead and cruised past Mississippi Valley State 83-62 on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys made 8 of 10 field goals to start the game and led 19-4 after six minutes.

After the Delta Devils responded with eight straight points, Oklahoma State went on a 14-3 run.

The Cowboys (7-1) have won four in a row since a 72-55 loss to then-No. 16 Texas A&M.

A 3-pointer by Zach Dawson capped a 14-3 Cowboys run that gave them a 77-47 lead with 5:26 to go.

Kendall Smith led five Oklahoma State players scoring in double figures with 14 points. Cameron McGriff added 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Oklahoma State shot 52.5 percent from the floor and made 11 3-pointers.

Jordan Evans had 16 points and Emmanuel Ejeh grabbed 12 rebounds for the Delta Devils (0-8).

Mississippi Valley State committed 21 turnovers that led to 24 Oklahoma State points.

The Cowboys made seven 3-pointers and forced 12 Mississippi Valley State turnovers in the first half.

Oklahoma State closed the half with a 9-2 spurt and led 45-27 at the break.

Mississippi Valley State has 10 days off before traveling to Pittsburgh to take on Duquesne. The Delta Devils play 12 of their first 13 games on the road.

Mississippi Valley State is one of seven remaining winless teams in Division I.

The Cowboys will host No. 8 Wichita State on Saturday.