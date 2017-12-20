Oklahoma State pulls away from Tulsa

Kendall Smith scored 16 points and Jeffrey Carroll added 14, helping Oklahoma State outlast Tulsa 71-59 on Tuesday in Stillwater, Okla.

Junior Etou scored 18 points and Sterling Taplin added 14 for the Golden Hurricane, who shot 37.7 percent from the floor.

After Tulsa (7-5) got within four points inside of three minutes, the Cowboys hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 69-59 with 1:05 left.

The teams traded runs to start the second half.

Oklahoma State (9-2) started the second half with a 10-2 run, but Tulsa responded with a 13-4 run to retake the lead 43-42 on a Curran Scott 3-pointer with 13:13 to go.

Trailing by two with 11:30 left, the Cowboys outscored Tulsa 11-2 to take a 55-48 lead with 8:05 remaining.

Oklahoma State was coming off 71-70 win over No. 19 Florida State.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Tulsa (7-5).

The Golden Hurricane led for most of the first half, but the Cowboys closed with an 8-1 run to tie it at 28 at the break.

Etou hit a 3-pointer to put the Golden Hurricane on top 7-5 two minutes into the game.

Tulsa led 19-11 just over 10 minutes in despite a four-minute stretch without a field goal.

Both the Golden Hurricane (3-for-15) and the Cowboys (3-for-17) struggled from 3-point range in the first half. Tulsa committed just four fouls, and Oklahoma State was just 1-for-1 from the line in the opening 20 minutes.

Oklahoma State hosts Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Friday.

The Golden Hurricane are off for nine days before starting American Athletic Conference play against East Carolina.