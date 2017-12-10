Shamet, No. 6 Wichita St. too strong for Oklahoma St.

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall challenged point guard Landry Shamet during the second half of Saturday’s game at Oklahoma State.

Challenge accepted. And answered.

Shamet scored 23 of his career-high 30 points in the second half, lifting No. 6 Wichita State past Oklahoma State 78-66 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

“I said, ‘We need a point guard out there to take control of the team. We don’t need a cheerleader. We need a guy to grab some guys and say let’s go make a shot,'” Marshall said.

Shamet hoisted up himself and his team, making 6 of 11 shots from the floor with four 3-pointers, going 14 of 16 from the line, adding five assists and taking two charges while playing a game-high 36 minutes.

”The complete player,“ Marshall said. ”Landry Shamet is more than just a scorer. He’s more than a ball-handler. He’s a great defender; he’s getting better defensively. He takes two charges today. He plays 36 minutes.

“And obviously, we needed him. We needed every bucket, every assist, every great defensive stop.”

With center Shaq Morris limited to three points before fouling out, the Shockers (8-1) needed offense from other sources.

Shamet scored Wichita State’s final five points of the first half, then his team’s first 11 out of intermission. And there was more to come, as he reliably provided big shots and free throws down the stretch.

”I wasn’t consciously thinking, ‘Shaq’s not scoring, I need to pick it up,'“ Shamet said. ”It was more of a next man up. Seize an opportunity when it’s presented to you. I had opportunities tonight. I wanted to be aggressive. That’s my mindset every night, even when Shaq’s scoring 20 and doing what he’s been doing all season.

“I just tried to be aggressive and help my team.”

Guard Conner Frankamp added 14 and forward Darral Willis Jr. had 12 for Wichita State, which won for just the third time in 15 meetings at Oklahoma State.

Guard Tavarius Shine’s 20 points and forward Mitchell Solomon’s 17 were career highs for both, keeping the Cowboys (7-2) close.

Oklahoma State trailed just 57-55 nearing the eight-minute mark, before the Shockers surged to the finish.

“For 33, 34 minutes, we were right there,” said Cowboys coach Mike Boynton. “And then they had an All-American play like an All-American. (Shamet) was really good today.”

The game was marked by physical play and defense, with the teams combining for 34 turnovers, including 19 by the Shockers, tying for the most in the Marshall-era.

Wichita State shot 44.4 percent (20-for-45) from the floor, while the Cowboys shot 40.4 percent (21 of 52), while both teams had extended scoreless stretches.

Oklahoma State won big in Wichita a year ago, 93-76, yet returned a much different squad, while the Shockers returned almost their complete roster. Still, the Cowboys battled throughout playing before their biggest crowd of the season at 9,655.

“We still had last year in our mind,” Shamet said. “We have come a long way from there, but just showing some redemption and how that’s not our kind of basketball we played that night. It’s really just another business trip, coming down here and getting a win on the road and handling our business. I think we did that pretty well.”

NOTES: Wichita State senior C Shaq Morris once starred just down the road from Stillwater, playing at Edmond Memorial High School in Edmond, Okla., a suburb of Oklahoma City. ... Cowboys F Mitchell Solomon carried a streak of 15 consecutive made field goals into Saturday’s game. He made his first two shots against the Shockers, before missing on a 3-pointer in the first half. Solomon finished 6 of 9 from the floor. ... Shockers F Markis McDuffie still hasn’t played this season while recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot. But McDuffie may be targeting a Dec. 22 return, at home against Florida Gulf Coast, per an Instagram post he made suggesting he’d be back in two weeks.