Oklahoma State polishes off Austin Peay

Jeffrey Carroll scored 17 points and Oklahoma State overcame some nervous moments to defeat Austin Peay 79-63 on Wednesday night at Gallagher Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys (6-1) had their way in the first half against the Governors and took what looked to be a comfortable 47-26 lead into intermission.

A layup by Lindy Waters early in the second half gave the Cowboys their largest lead at 49-26, and it looked as if the rout was on.

However, the Governors (3-4) had other ideas and went on a 26-11 surge in the next 10 minutes to chip away at the deficit. A layup by Terry Taylor with 8:58 left brought Austin Peay within 60-52.

Carroll followed with a layup and Averyl Ugba answered with two free throws to keep the deficit at eight for the Governors.

Carroll had his own answer -- a 3-point jumper, and the Cowboys had some breathing room and the Governors would get no closer.

Austin Peay went more than four minutes late in the game without a basket, with Taylor ending the drought. By then, the Cowboys’ lead was safe and the Governors’ chance of coming all the way back were doomed.

Freshman Dayton Gumm led the Governors with 19 points. Taylor, another first-year player, compiled 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Tavarius Shine and Waters each added 12 points for the Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys seemingly took control early, opening a 20-6 lead on a Thomas Dziagwa 3-pointer. The lead grew to 20 on another trey by Dziagwa as the Cowboys’ defense held the Governors to just four points in the final 7:21 of the first half.