Oklahoma State delivers quick KO to Charlotte
#US College Basketball
November 14, 2017 / 3:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Oklahoma State delivers quick KO to Charlotte

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oklahoma State delivers quick KO to Charlotte

Senior guard Kendall Smith scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half to help Oklahoma State run away with an 83-65 victory over Charlotte on Monday in non-conference play at Stillwater, Okla.

Junior swingman Tavarius Shine added 17 points for the Cowboys (2-0). Sophomore guard Thomas Dziagwa scored 12 while going 4 of 4 from 3-point range and sophomore guard Brandon Averette also scored 12 points.

Junior guard Andrien White scored 18 points for the 49ers (1-1), who shot just 34.6 percent from the field. Junior guard Jon Davis added 15 and was 2 of 11 from the field but made 11 of 12 free-throw attempts.

The Cowboys led comfortably throughout the second half after leading by as many as 26 points in the opening 20 minutes.

Oklahoma State began pulling away with a 12-0 run in which Dziagwa capped the burst with a 3-pointer to make it 21-6 with 11:22 left in the first half. Dziagwa drained another 3-pointer to boost the margin to 18 before Shine hit two free throws and Smith added a basket to make it 30-8 with 9:35 remaining.

The advantage reached 39-13 on Smith’s layup with 5:51 to play. Charlotte scored the next six to tentatively stop the assault before Oklahoma State took a 47-26 advantage into the break.

The 49ers trimmed their deficit to 18 points on a basket by senior guard Hudson Price with 16:20 remaining before the Cowboys responded with a 13-5 run. Dziagwa’s 3-pointer capped that run and the lead soon reached 30 for the first time on Smith’s jumper with 9:13 left.

