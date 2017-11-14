Oklahoma State delivers quick KO to Charlotte

Senior guard Kendall Smith scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half to help Oklahoma State run away with an 83-65 victory over Charlotte on Monday in non-conference play at Stillwater, Okla.

Junior swingman Tavarius Shine added 17 points for the Cowboys (2-0). Sophomore guard Thomas Dziagwa scored 12 while going 4 of 4 from 3-point range and sophomore guard Brandon Averette also scored 12 points.

Junior guard Andrien White scored 18 points for the 49ers (1-1), who shot just 34.6 percent from the field. Junior guard Jon Davis added 15 and was 2 of 11 from the field but made 11 of 12 free-throw attempts.

The Cowboys led comfortably throughout the second half after leading by as many as 26 points in the opening 20 minutes.

Oklahoma State began pulling away with a 12-0 run in which Dziagwa capped the burst with a 3-pointer to make it 21-6 with 11:22 left in the first half. Dziagwa drained another 3-pointer to boost the margin to 18 before Shine hit two free throws and Smith added a basket to make it 30-8 with 9:35 remaining.

The advantage reached 39-13 on Smith’s layup with 5:51 to play. Charlotte scored the next six to tentatively stop the assault before Oklahoma State took a 47-26 advantage into the break.

The 49ers trimmed their deficit to 18 points on a basket by senior guard Hudson Price with 16:20 remaining before the Cowboys responded with a 13-5 run. Dziagwa’s 3-pointer capped that run and the lead soon reached 30 for the first time on Smith’s jumper with 9:13 left.