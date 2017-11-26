Oklahoma State routs Houston Baptist

Thomas Dziagwa and Kendall Smith paced a balanced Oklahoma State offense, and the Cowboys cruised past Houston Baptist 101-74 Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

Dziagwa and Smith each finished with 16 points, leading five Cowboys in double figures.

Sophomore Cameron McGriff added 14 points, and Jeffrey Carroll had 13 points in his first home game for the Cowboys (5-1), who have bounced back from their only loss of the season with two straight wins.

Oklahoma State’s only loss came against No. 16 Texas A&M.

Carroll sat out the first three games of the season while the school reviewed any connection to the FBI investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball.

Jalon Gates had 13 points, and Ian DuBose and Josh Ibarra each finished with 11 points for the Huskies.

Oklahoma State outscored Houston Baptist 24-2 from the foul line in the first half and went into halftime with a commanding 52-30 lead.

The Cowboys’ lead grew to 31 early in the second half, with Smith knocking down a 3-pointer to put Oklahoma State in front 79-48.

The Huskies (1-5) never challenged and dropped their fourth straight game, despite hitting 15 3-pointers.

The 101 points are a season-high for the Cowboys, who made 31 of 33 free throws and had 26 assists on 30 field goals.

Oklahoma State will host Austin Peay on Wednesday.

Houston Baptist will look to bounce back against Dallas Christian on Tuesday.