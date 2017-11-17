Oklahoma State routs Oral Roberts 91-48

Backup point guard Brandon Averette scored a career-high 21 points and handed out nine assists Thursday night, leading Oklahoma State past Oral Roberts 91-48 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

Averette made 8 of 16 shots from the floor and fired in four 3-pointers, while forward Mitchell Solomon added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (3-0).

The Golden Eagles (0-2) got a team-high 16 points from center Albert Owens.

The Cowboys, who used a late run in the opening 20 minutes to build a big halftime lead, kept pushing in the second half, reeling off a 21-2 run to extend the blowout.

Guards Thomas Dziagwa and Zack Dawson added 11 points each for Oklahoma State.

Despite their close proximity, the teams hadn’t played each other since 2007. Oklahoma State assistant Scott Sutton was Oral Roberts’ coach that night, when the Golden Eagles beat the Cowboys and coach Sean Sutton, Scott’s brother. Scott Sutton was fired earlier this year after an 18-year run as Golden Eagles coach, a span that established him as the school’s all-time wins leader.

Oklahoma State used a 21-8 run to pull away to a 44-27 halftime lead.

Averette led the Cowboys with 14 first-half points, going 5 of 9 from the floor and 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. Solomon added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Owens’ eight first-half points led the Golden Eagles, who shot just 35.7 percent from the floor and committed seven turnovers in the first 20 minutes.