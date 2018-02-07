Lecomte’s 18 points lead Baylor past Oklahoma State

Manu Lecomte poured in 18 points that included a 4-of-6 showing on 3-pointers as Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 67-56 on Tuesday in Big 12 Conference play at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

The win was the first road win of the season and the second straight overall victory for Baylor (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) after the Bears had lost four straight and dropped to the bottom of the conference standings.

Baylor took the lead for good on a Lecomte 3-pointer with 2:20 to play in the first half as part of a 9-0 run to end the half and built its advantage to as many as 14 points in the second half. The Bears did enough on defense and at the free throw line in the final minutes to salt away the win.

Nuni Omot added 14 points for Baylor and Tristan Clark hit for 10 for the Bears, which owned a 54.2 percent-37.3 percent edge in field goal shooting and won despite 19 turnovers.

Kendall Smith led Oklahoma State (14-10, 4-7 ) with 15 points while Mitchell Solomon added 13 for the Cowboys, who came back to Earth after their win at No. 7 Kansas on Saturday and have lost four of their past five games.

Baylor outshot the Cowboys 63 percent-44.8 percent in the first half, including hitting five of its eight 3-point attempts, in building a 39-30 lead at halftime.

There were only six free throws attempted in the first half, all by Oklahoma State (2-of-6).

Lecomte led all scorers with 11 points in the half while Omot added 10. Baylor’s reserves outscored the Cowboys’ bench players 18-6 over the first 20 minutes of play.

Jeffrey Carroll paced Oklahoma State with nine points; no other Cowboys player had more than six points in the first half.

Oklahoma State missed its first five shots of the second half and committed a pair of turnovers in the first four-plus minutes but was still in the game at 44-30 because Baylor also had its offensive troubles during that stretch.

The Cowboys pulled to within 55-49 on a free throw by Solomon with 6:04 to play.

Next up for Oklahoma State is a game Saturday afternoon at No. 19 West Virginia; Baylor returns home to face No. 10 Kansas, also on Saturday afternoon.

--Field Level Media