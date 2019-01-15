McClure's career night lifts Baylor past Oklahoma State

King McClure poured in a career-high 29 points, and Makai Mason hit a bucket and two key free throws in the final 10 seconds to lift visiting Baylor past Oklahoma State 73-69 on Monday in Big 12 Conference play at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

Baylor led 67-64 after Jared Butler’s layup with 2:41 to play before the Cowboys cut the lead to one point on a layup by Curtis Jones after a Cameron McGriff offensive rebound with 59 seconds remaining.

McClure converted a pair of free throws with 43 seconds left. Oklahoma State’s Michael Weathers then missed a pair of free throws before Mason scored on a jumper with 10 seconds to play to give the Bears a five-point lead. After McGriff hit a 3-pointer, Mason canned two free throws with three seconds remaining to cement the win.

Butler added 16 points for Baylor (10-6, 2-2 Big 12), while Mason hit for 13 points and Mark Vital took 13 rebounds for the Bears.

Jones led Oklahoma State with 18 points off the bench, with McGriff scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, and Yor Anei and Lindy Waters III adding 11 apiece for the Cowboys (8-9, 2-3 Big 12).

McClure scorched the nets for 20 points in the first half on 7 of 8 shooting, including a 6-of-7 showing on 3-pointers, to help Baylor to a 40-35 lead.

Butler added 11 points in the half for the Bears, who made 14 field goals in the first half, 11 of them 3-pointers. Baylor went 11 of 17 (64.7 percent) from beyond the arc over the first 20 minutes but just 3 of 16 on its 2-point attempts.

Oklahoma State started the second half with a 15-5 run, capped by a three-point play by Weathers for a 50-45 lead with 14:58 to play. Baylor surged back to assume a 61-60 lead on a pair of free throws by Freddie Gillespie with 7:12 remaining, setting the table for a furious finish.

Baylor heads home to Waco to host No. 8 Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma State travels north to Iowa State to face the Cyclones on Saturday.

—Field Level Media