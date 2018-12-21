Jones' breakout performance leads OK State past Central Arkansas

Reserve guard Curtis Jones had 23 points and Cameron McGriff added 17 to lead the Oklahoma State Cowboys to an 82-73 win over the visiting Central Arkansas Bears on Friday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Hayden Koval had 21 points and Thatch Unruh added 10 to lead the Bears, who fell to 4-8 on the season.

Two days after losing at Indiana by 33 on Wednesday night, Central Arkansas was done in by a former Hoosier on Friday.

After scoring just two points Sunday in his first game of the season during a 79-56 loss to Nebraska, Jones — an Indiana transfer who had to sit out the first semester of the season — had a breakout performance against the Bears, hitting 5 of 10 from deep and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line while adding six rebounds.

Lindy Waters III added 10 points and 11 rebounds and Thomas Dziagwa had nine points for the Cowboys, who improved to 5-6 on the season.

The Cowboys survived 41 percent shooting thanks to a 43-28 advantage on the glass. Oklahoma State was pesky on the offensive glass, out-rebounding the Bears 14-6, with Waters and Yor Anei grabbing four offensive rebounds apiece.

Central Arkansas shot just 44 percent from the field in its third straight loss. While Koval hit 8 of 10 shots for the Bears, Unruh and DeAndre Jones combined to shoot just 5 of 20 from the field.

Central Arkansas fended off Oklahoma State early, leading throughout the first 10 minutes. The Bears started the game 5 of 10 from the field before the Cowboys came back to take their first lead with nine minutes left in the half, but neither team seized control until Oklahoma State used a 16-6 run to take a 43-33 lead into halftime.

—Field Level Media