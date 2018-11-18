Defense carries Oklahoma State past Charleston

Michael Weathers and Cameron McGriff scored 16 points apiece to lead Oklahoma State to a 70-58 win over Charleston on Sunday in Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma State (2-1) also got 14 points from Thomas Dziagwa and 10 apiece from Isaac Likekele and Lindy Waters III.

Charleston (3-1) was led by Jarrell Brantley’s 24 points and five rebounds.

The Cowboys held the Cougars’ leading scorer, Grant Riller, to just seven points on 2-of-14 shooting from the field. Riller came into the game ranked 34th nationally with an average of 23 points per game on 55.3 percent shooting.

Dziagwa sparked an 11-0 run to start the second half as the Cowboys broke open a close game, taking a 41-27 lead.

Waters sank a 3-pointer and Isaac Likekele added a pair of free throws before McGriff’s 3-pointer on an assist from Dziagwa put the Cowboys up by 14.

The lead grew to 52-37 on a Zep Jasper shot with 12:03 to play.

The Cowboys maintained a double-digit lead throughout most of the second half. Brevin Galloway’s 3-point jumper narrowed the Cougars’ deficit to 59-50 with 6:47 to go.

Oklahoma State pushed the lead back to 11 on a pair of Waters free throws and were never threatened after.

McGriff opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and the Cowboys led by eight early after a McGriff jumper. Charleston took a 16-15 lead on a Brantley layup at the 8:40 mark of the first half.

Jaylen McManus’ layup gave the Cougars a 22-17 lead, and Charleston extended the advantage to 26-18 on a jumper by Riller.

However, McGriff and Weathers went to work and scored the next eight Oklahoma State points to tie the game at 26-all.

Likekele’s layup gave the Cowboys the lead for good at 28-26, and McGriff capped a 12-0 with another layup.

—Field Level Media