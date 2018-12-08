Brooks leads Houston over Oklahoma State to stay undefeated

Armoni Brooks scored a game-high 23 points and had eight rebounds, and Corey Davis Jr. added 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the Houston Cougars to a 63-53 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Okla.

Brooks (7 of 13) and Davis (3 of 9) combined to shoot 10 of 22 from beyond the arc. The rest of the Cougars made only 2 of 12 attempts.

The Cougars (8-0) used a late surge to remain perfect on the season, while the Cowboys fell to 4-5 with their third straight loss.

After a Davis jumper and a layup by Cedric Alley Jr. put Houston up 51-45 with just under 10 minutes to play, Yor Anei’s dunk brought the Cowboys to within four at 51-47.

Oklahoma State managed just two buckets, by Isaac Likekele and Thomas Dziagwa, over the next six-plus minutes.

Meanwhile, the Cougars opened up a 60-51 lead with 3:03 to go. Breaon Brady made consecutive layups, and Brooks connected on a 3-point jumper. Brooks’ 3-pointer with 1:21 left sealed the win for the Cougars.

Likekele led the Cowboys with 16 points, along with four rebounds and four assists. Dziagwa added 13 points and six rebounds for Oklahoma State, which was playing at home for only the third time season after playing six of their first eight away from Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Cowboys used the energy from the home crowd to get off to a fast start, opening up an 11-5 lead on a Michael Weathers’ jumper.

Houston weathered the early charge by the Cowboys and caught Oklahoma State when Brison Gresham’s dunk gave them a 15-14 lead.

Brooks connected on a 3, and the Cougars had the lead for good, although the Cowboys did tie the game at 24-all on a Likekele free throw.

Davis hit a 3 to put the Cougars back in the driver’s seat. Brooks followed with a jumper and another 3 to give Houston a nine-point lead with second left in the half.

Dziagwa’s 3 at the end of the first half trimmed the Cowboys’ deficit to 36-30 at intermission.

